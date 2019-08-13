Crime 13.8.2019 02:32 pm

WATCH: Engen warns other businesses against this age-old cashier scam

Alleged criminals appear to provide a costly lesson on how to score R100 for the effort of apparently buying a fruit juice.

In a Facebook clip posted over the weekend, CCTV footage from an Engen shop shows a pair of alleged criminals confusing a cashier about the correct change while buying a bottle of cooldrink.

The shop has asked the public to identify the men in question, since this scam appears to happen regularly.

Commenters on the clip have said this kind of crime has always plagued small business owners, with cashiers also falling victim since they are often expected to cover any shortfalls in their day-end cash-up.

Take a look at the clip below, posted by South Africa Live.

