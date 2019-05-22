WATCH: Malema may need to apologise for his vosho – Zakes Mda

South African novelist Zakes Mda has questioned Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s skills in deploying a popular dance move called the vosho.

Mda tweeted that the vosho gods may need an apology from Malema after he was seen doing a semi vosho when he stepped on to the floor to be sworn in as a member of parliament.

I think Julius Malema owes the gods of Vosho an apology https://t.co/fOMx2lQ9vK — Zakes Mda (@ZakesMda) May 22, 2019

The EFF’s promise to do the vosho as they entered parliament appears to be the first the EFF leader fulfilled in the sixth democratic parliament on Wednesday.

With 44 seats in the bag, Malema, during a press briefing last week had party members in stitches when he said the party had experienced growth despite outside forces that tried to destroy it.

He told journalists to inform investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk and “Stratcom” media that the EFF had increased their members in parliament.

“We are doing well. You must go and tell Pauli van Wyk: VBS or not, we’re cruising nicely – 44 members. Singena nge vosho! We’re going to parliament. The EFF has grown, whether they like it or not. The EFF was never made by the media. The EFF is made by security guards, cleaners, Tiso Blackstar journalists who are not paid well, people who are on the ground,” said the EFF leader.

