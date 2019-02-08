WATCH: EFF member hits white plain clothes cop at Sona after confrontation with Shivambu

The Citizen has been sent a video of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and other EFF members involved in a tussle.

The incident, which reportedly took place at last night’s Sona, is believed to have occurred because the EFF was being prevented from entering a certain area.

The man who was hit is believed to be a plain clothes cop, and the EFF member doing the hitting is allegedly Marshall Dlamini.

The video is currently going viral.

It is not yet clear if the incident took place before or after Sona.

In the video, Shivambu walks past what appears to be a security official, then turns back and confronts him, after which other EFF members can be seen pushing, which culminates in one EFF member – allegedly Dlamini – hitting the official.

The video was accompanied by a picture of what appears to be the plain clothes police officer in the video without his glasses on and with blood on his face.

The video is currently being widely shared on Twitter, with user asking in a tweet if the EFF is “ready to govern”.

The Citizen had attempted to reach Shivambu, who was not available via phone and had not yet responded to an email at the time of publication. We will update this story with more information as it comes to light.

According to EWN, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has confirmed that parliament is investigating the incident and is still gathering information as to what happened.

UPDATE: More information was added 10:12, February 8.

This EFF guy has avenged the Sans Souci pupil. Can the Teacher go back to work now? This klap has evened up Race Relations in the Country for 20 years at least. He smacked that dude back to the Rainbow Nation! ????‍♂️????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Lxk6DLxep8 — Leshoto D Itsweng (@ShotoItsweng) February 8, 2019

An EFF MP assaults someone after #SONA19. It is allegedly @DlaminiMarshall. An open and shut case of common assault. pic.twitter.com/JK3KKcDZod — Renegade Report ???? (@Renegade_Report) February 8, 2019

A video of an assault between EFF members & some white men is doing the round. Not clear if this occurred at yesterday's #SONA2019 but judging by the clothes, it would appear it was. pic.twitter.com/XRIiJj4Hni — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 8, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

