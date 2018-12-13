 
WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng announces his new party, the African Content Movement

Citizen reporter, tweets by Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
The former SABC chief operating officer believes he has what it takes to unseat the ANC as the ruling party.

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has announced his intention of launching a political party, going so far as to say he believes he has a chance of contesting the presidency in 2019 and that he doesn’t think Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC can defeat him.

The party will be called the African Content Movement (ACM).

The former COO circulated an invitation to media, saying he had a “historical” announcement to make. It said the announcement was not just for journalists but for “all South Africans who demand real transformation”.

It also had a slogan, “the future is in your hands”.

You can watch the announcement live below, courtesy of the SABC. The Citizen is also tweeting live from the announcement.

https://twitter.com/onlynikki89/status/1073151737261891584

“I am going to shock the country,” he told The Sowetan.

He has a few times in the past announced his ambition as well as expressed his view that it would actually be possible for him to become president.

Outside the High Court in Johannesburg last week, where Motsoeneng was fighting for a pension payout he lost when he was fired at the SABC, he told his supporters he would be running for president, saying “South Africa needs Hlaudi to change South Africa”.

READ MORE: Why Hlaudi mostly to blame for SABC financial crisis

