WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng announces his new party, the African Content Movement

'The call that I'm making is all those working in government who belong to Cosatu and other unions in me they have someone in me who represents them more than their own unions ' #Hlaudi @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has announced his intention of launching a political party, going so far as to say he believes he has a chance of contesting the presidency in 2019 and that he doesn’t think Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC can defeat him.

It is a historical day for all SAns because for the first time int he history fo South Africa #Hlaudi is walskigninto the union buildings as the president of South Africa. – Hlaudi @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

The party will be called the African Content Movement (ACM).

#Hlaudi movement #ACM or the African Content Movement is a political party with the aim to 'shake the political landscape' says a Spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/bDkPl9G3Uo — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

The former COO circulated an invitation to media, saying he had a “historical” announcement to make. It said the announcement was not just for journalists but for “all South Africans who demand real transformation”.

It also had a slogan, “the future is in your hands”.

#Hlaudi founded this party because he realised that none of the political parties were assisting citizens. Says he was removed for helping people and having the power to have people listen to him @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi says people must stop praising people for 'mesmerizing' people with English calling for African languages to dominate parliament. @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi says as long as the economy is not in the hands of SAns 'we are in trouble'. Calls for manufacturing industry to transform economic power to South Africans @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi says he was labeled corrupt because he was 'dangerous' to some. If he was corrupt the Hawks should have caught him, he adds. @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#ACM has white members, #Hlaudi points out but tells them that they must know they will not be in the majority when it comes to empowered and positions @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi says he believes land just be given to people but not by force. Calls for white people to be engaged @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi pokes fun at people who 'want the land back' when some have sold the land they received through restitution @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

'If they bought land and there is proof that they bight land then you kust not take it by force just buy it back' #Hlaudi says of expropriation @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi says government should subsidize the taxi industry instead of 'elite' projects like Gautrain. Vows to take this policy to parliament @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#HlaudiMotsoeneng #Hlaudi we don't need to do research we know people are hungry, he says. He says politicians forget the poor after they vote. @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi 'some people say in don't love education – I do love education' he says when someone get a qualification there must be a visible 'output' of that education. @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi says to those who have many qualifications and are educated 'what have you done to change the lives of the people? Dololo' @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi wants Africa to have a single currency, he is against grants and wants government create jobs not grants #ACM @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

'Now you have someone.. A wonderful person' says Hlaudi encouraging people to register to vote so they can vote for #ACM @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

'I'm ready for Msholozi I'm going to take him head on' says #Hlaudi of his party vs the #ANC @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

You can a make it if you don't have qualifications if you believe in yourself – #Hlaudi #ACM @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

Earlier on he said he had power and he knew how to use power to benefit South Africans. He now says the role of a leader is to infuence people to follow him #Hlaudi @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi 'This party is going to rule South Africa… I don't have any doubt when it comes to that issue' #ACM @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi explaining his logo and his famous hand gesture whuch he says means 'the future is in your hands' and also 'the minerals' @TheCitizen_News #ACM pic.twitter.com/37x1HtSADG — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#Hlaudi 's rant has turned to the habits of politicians : -T shirts, large security teams and bussing people to rallies. @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#ACM is asked who is funding the party – they say they are enot funded by anyone he says it will be funded by the people on the ground. @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#ACM has called for 'people on the ground' to raise funds for the party. Says the role of the sorry is to promote African ownership. @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#ACM lashes out at businessesman Patrice Motsepe for the @GlblCtzn concert saying South African artists should come first @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

#ACM says it supports party funding discolure before returning its attention to SAMRO and calls for 100% local content in media @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

'I'm a horse' says #Hlaudi comparing himself to a race horse being betted on to win. 'while we are talking I'm running now'. @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

'We are a big political party' says Hlaudi vowing to take on Rmaaohosa. He says the president must tell people how and why he became a billionaire. @TheCitizen_News — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) December 13, 2018

“I am going to shock the country,” he told The Sowetan.

He has a few times in the past announced his ambition as well as expressed his view that it would actually be possible for him to become president.

Outside the High Court in Johannesburg last week, where Motsoeneng was fighting for a pension payout he lost when he was fired at the SABC, he told his supporters he would be running for president, saying “South Africa needs Hlaudi to change South Africa”.

