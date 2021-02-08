Missing Persons 8.2.2021 12:33 pm

Teenage girl missing since September found safe

Lynne Ndlovu
Teenage girl missing since September found safe

Nokuthula Andiswa Ngwenya, an 18-year-old teenager who went missing in September last year, has been found safe in a children’s home in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

Kempton Express previously reported that Ngwenya was last seen on September 8 at about 12.40pm after leaving home without informing anyone.

She left her home at Clivia Gardens in Clayville and was last seen by her cousin and other children in the area. Her aunt, Samke Nkabinde, said she received a phone call from the children’s home and was informed that Nokuthula was safe.

“We were overjoyed. We are grateful that we found her alive and well. There were no obvious signs of any harm.” She is still under the social worker’s care who is helping her get back on her feet.

“A kidnapping case was opened as the social workers confirmed that she was brought by the police who saw her walking in town at night, stranded.”

Detective Kwennite previously stated a missing person’s case was moved from Olifantsfontein to Thembisa SAPS.

Kwennite said the teen is yet to make a statement regarding her disappearance.

“I will travel to KZN soon to get a statement from the teen to share what happened and assist us with the investigation,” said Kwennite.

This article was republished from Kempton Express with permission 

