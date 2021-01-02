Mentally disabled woman missing for three days found

A 53-year-old mentally disabled woman from Belville went missing on Wednesday while visiting her aunt in Parys.

When Rita Hawkins was reported missing on Wednesday morning, she was said to be running barefoot in the direction of the Vaal River.

Hawkins was found by a passerby near the river in Parys at around 8am on Saturday.

She has since been taken in for medical treatment and observation, after which she will be reunited with her family.

Other missing persons

Meanwhile, three people are still missing in the Eastern Cape.

Uitenhage’s family violence child protection and sexual offences unit are urgently looking for three teenage girls who went missing on Thursday.

They were residing at the Oosterland Child and Youth Care Centre in Despatch, but did not return to the centre after going out for the day.

The missing girls are 15-year-old Elizabeth Willemse, 17-year-old Amanda Mtshelu and 17-year-old Tembisa Cube.

Information on what they were wearing when they disappeared has not been established.

Anyone able to assist police in locating the girls is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Siphiwo Ndoni on 072 732 4847, or to call the Crime Stop number on 0860 10111.

In Limpopo, a 16-year-old girl was last seen at a local tavern in Mavalani village with her boyfriend on Christmas Day.

Initial reports indicate that the boyfriend, 21-year-old Novite Mathebula, threatened to stab Matimu Xolani, before forcing her to go with him to his place of residence.

Mathebula denied he had seen Xolani, after which he too disappeared.

He is now being sought by police, who believe he can assist with the ongoing investigation into Nolan’s disappearance.

Those with information can contact Captain Mchabi on 071 834 2139 / 082 451 7179.

