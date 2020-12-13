Search for missing Eastern Cape cop ends in tragedy

The lifeless body of Warrant Officer Nosipho Mphakathi who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday, has been found in the Mzimvubu River in the Eastern Cape.

She had been missing for four days before her body was seen floating in the river on Saturday afternoon by the owner of a known lodge in Port St Johns.

RT #sapsEC Port St Johns Detectives are requesting community assistance in tracing WO Nosipho Mpakati (40) who is #missing. Last seen by her son (16) on 08/12 at about 23:00, leaving her homestead at Tyibane locality.

Info->Lt Col Miya on 082 779 7259 #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp ME pic.twitter.com/35eJC5zzaq — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) December 11, 2020

Reports indicate 40-year-old Mpakathi was last seen by her 16-year-old son late on Tuesday night, leaving her homestead at Tyibane locality in Port St Johns.

Searches by Mthatha K9 search and rescue teams and emergency services helicopters yielded no results.

An inquest docket has been registered, and an autopsy will be conducted to reveal the cause of death.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga sent her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mpakhathi.

Compiled by Nica Richards

