This is the first time a Kruger National Park ranger has gone missing as search continues

South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson Isaac Phaahla has said it is rare for game park rangers to go missing and that it is the first time that one from the Kruger National Park has as the search continues for missing field ranger Checkers Mashego.

Mashego went missing on 17 November and the search for the ranger, conducted by a SANParks task team and the South African Police Service (SAPS), with the assistance from the community, continues.

“We don’t have any new information,” Phaahla said on the ongoing search for Mashego.

Phaahla added that SANParks cannot speculate on the reasons behind Mashego going missing.

He said: “He was last seen next to the Nsikazi Spruit which has shrubs but is a wild area.”

Phaahla added that SANParks was appealing to persons with information regarding Mashego to contact the police on 10111 or the SANParks emergency number 013 735 0197 or 076 801 9679.

Mashego went missing last Tuesday evening in the Stolsnek section of the KNP while on a routine patrol.

Mashego has worked at the park for more than 10 years and has extensive ranger experience.

Mashego was last seen in his full ranger uniform and had a rifle, cellphone and radio on him.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

