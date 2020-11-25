Search still on for misssing Kruger Park ranger

Missing Persons 25.11.2020 03:46 pm

The Kruger National Park. Picture: Amanda Watson

Checkers Mashego went missing last Tuesday evening in the Stolsnek section of the KNP while on a routine patrol.

South African National Parks (SANParks) says the search for missing Kruger National Park (KNP) field ranger Checkers Mashego is continuing after he went missing on 17 November.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said the search was being jointly conducted by its task team and the South African Police Service (SAPS), with assistance from the community.

“The family of the missing ranger is being continually updated on the team’s efforts,” Phaahla said.

Phaahla added that SANParks was appealing to persons with information regarding Mashego to contact the police on 10111 or the SANParks emergency number 013 735 0197 or 076 801 9679.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues as we anticipate further updates,” Phaahla said.

Mashego went missing last Tuesday evening in the Stolsnek section of the KNP while on a routine patrol.

Mashego has worked at the park for more than 10 years and has extensive ranger experience.

Mashego was last seen in his full ranger uniform and had a rifle, cellphone and radio on him. 

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


