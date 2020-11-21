Search still on for missing Kruger Park ranger

South African National Parks (SANParks) ranger corps, their K9 unit, as well as airwing and environmental crime investigation units have reported no new news on missing Kruger National Park (KNP) ranger, Checkers Mashego.

The field ranger went missing on Tuesday in the Stolsnek section of the KNP while on a routine patrol.

Search efforts have been bolstered by additional support from SAPS.

KNP communications and marketing general manager Isaac Phaahla told The Citizen on Thursday that Mashego has been working at the park for more than ten years, and had extensive ranger experience.

Mashego was last seen in his full ranger uniform, and had a rifle, cellphone and radio on him.

Phaahla said it was initially thought that Mashego could have wondered out of the park.

“But they can’t find spoor that goes out of the park.”

Mashego’s family is being updated on a regular basis.

SANParks have appealed to members of the public that if they have any information on the whereabouts of Mashego, to call 10111, or the SANParks MAJOC emergency numbers, 013 735 0197 or 076 801 9679.

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.