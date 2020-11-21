Missing Persons 21.11.2020 09:06 am

Fisherman lost at sea in small Western Cape village

News24 Wire
Fisherman lost at sea in small Western Cape village

Image: Twitter

Initial reports suggest that, while fishing, the man’s boat ran out of fuel as he was returning to shore.

Emergency services are still searching for a fisherman believed to be lost at sea.

He went missing in Paternoster on the West Coast on Thursday afternoon.

Paternoster is a small fishing village situated about 145km north of Cape Town.

Initial reports suggest that, while fishing, the man’s boat ran out of fuel as he was returning to shore.

“We believe that an oar fell out of the boat and the fisherman may have jumped into the water to retrieve the oar when, in 25-knot winds, the boat drifted away from him and sight of the fisherman was lost,” said National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

Lambinon said the boat was towed to shore and a police dive unit was dispatched.

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there was no sign of the missing fisherman, who is from Paternoster,” said Lambinon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition