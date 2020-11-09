Missing Persons 9.11.2020 07:26 am

Police in search of Port Elizabeth girl after going missing for second time

She was previously seen near a local tavern in NU 10 in Motherwell.

The Motherwell Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Motherwell is seeking the community’s assistance in tracing a 14-year-old teenager who went missing for the second time in less than two weeks.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Siphesilhle Naqwili first went missing on 29 October.

Her father eventually found her at her sister’s house in the Mjondolo squatter camp and took her home.

On Friday, she left home in the Shakushuma area in Motherwell to go to school. She never returned home.

At the time, she was wearing a her school uniform: a maroon skirt, maroon long-sleeved jersey with stripes on the wrist, a white shirt, black shoes and maroon long socks. She has dreadlocks.

She was previously seen near a local tavern in NU 10 in Motherwell.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Captain Bruce Madubedube on 071 475 2385 or their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Any tip-off can be submitted via the MySAPS app.

