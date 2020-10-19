Police launch search operations for missing kids in Limpopo, Western Cape

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo and the Western Cape have launched two search operations for two unrelated cases of missing children.

In Giyani, Limpopo, two girls aged 13 have disappeared. They were last seen last Saturday evening at their homes in Gon’on’o village.

One of the girls, Zinhle Makhubela is a Grade 7 pupil at Kayanene Primary School. She left home on 10 October without informing anyone. She was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a yellow jacket and pink sandals.

The second girl, Mojaji Vurmoi Nhlane, also a Grade 7 pupil at Kayanene Primary School, was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt and green trousers.

Police have conducted search operations at Nhlane and Makhubela’s families and friends, but neither of the girls have been found yet. Investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the missing girls can contact Warrant Officer Maswanganyi on 082-565-6491, contact the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111, or give information to their nearest police station.

In Khayelitsha in the Western Cape, police are currently searching for two missing seven-year-old boys who were last seen in the area on Thursday.

Miyolo Gwinita and Linathi Ntshonga, who attend the same school, were playing together in the area on 15 October, but have not been seen since.

Both were reported missing by their parents, but information on what they were wearing when they disappeared was not provided.

Anyone with information on the two missing boys can contact Khayelitsha FCS (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences) on 082-301-8910, or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

