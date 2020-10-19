Missing Persons 19.10.2020 10:28 am

Police launch search operations for missing kids in Limpopo, Western Cape

Citizen reporter
Police launch search operations for missing kids in Limpopo, Western Cape

Four children, from Limpopo and the Western Cape, are currently missing in unrelated cases. Picture for illustration only: iStock

Two young girls went missing in Giyani, Limpopo last Saturday, and two missing boys disappeared from Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Thursday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo and the Western Cape have launched two search operations for two unrelated cases of missing children. 

In Giyani, Limpopo, two girls aged 13 have disappeared. They were last seen last Saturday evening at their homes in Gon’on’o village. 

One of the girls, Zinhle Makhubela is a Grade 7 pupil at Kayanene Primary School. She left home on 10 October without informing anyone. She was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a yellow jacket and pink sandals. 

The second girl, Mojaji Vurmoi Nhlane, also a Grade 7 pupil at Kayanene Primary School, was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt and green trousers. 

Picture: SAPS

Picture: SAPS

Police have conducted search operations at Nhlane and Makhubela’s families and friends, but neither of the girls have been found yet. Investigations are still ongoing. 

Anyone with information on the missing girls can contact Warrant Officer Maswanganyi on 082-565-6491, contact the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111, or give information to their nearest police station. 

In Khayelitsha in the Western Cape, police are currently searching for two missing seven-year-old boys who were last seen in the area on Thursday. 

Miyolo Gwinita and Linathi Ntshonga, who attend the same school, were playing together in the area on 15 October, but have not been seen since. 

Both were reported missing by their parents, but information on what they were wearing when they disappeared was not provided. 

Anyone with information on the two missing boys can contact Khayelitsha FCS (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences) on 082-301-8910, or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition