Police appeal for help in finding missing 9-year-old Boipelo Mesi

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Free State are appealing for help in finding Boipelo Mesi, a nine-year-old girl residing at 194 Gelukwaarts, Maokeng.

Boipelo was reported missing by her mother Lynette Sesele. She was last seen while playing with friends on the street not far from her home on Tuesday at about 1pm.

“The mother alleges she went to visit a friend in Phomolong leaving Boipelo playing with friends. On her return, Boipelo was nowhere to be found. She went to enquire from her friends who told her that Boipelo was talking to a tall man with a blue overall and both of them left for the tuck shop and never came back,” said police in a statement.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Captain Mamohale Sompane at 082 854 7547 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

The investigation continues.

