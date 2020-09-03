Missing Persons 3.9.2020 07:40 pm

Police appeal for help in finding missing 9-year-old Boipelo Mesi

Citizen reporter
Police appeal for help in finding missing 9-year-old Boipelo Mesi

Picture: SAPS

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Captain Mamohale Sompane at 082 854 7547 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Free State are appealing for help in finding Boipelo Mesi, a nine-year-old girl residing at 194 Gelukwaarts, Maokeng.

Boipelo was reported missing by her mother Lynette Sesele. She was last seen while playing with friends on the street not far from her home on Tuesday at about 1pm.

“The mother alleges she went to visit a friend in Phomolong leaving Boipelo playing with friends. On her return, Boipelo was nowhere to be found. She went to enquire from her friends who told her that Boipelo was talking to a tall man with a blue overall and both of them left for the tuck shop and never came back,” said police in a statement.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Captain Mamohale Sompane at 082 854 7547 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

The investigation continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice

Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday

Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal

Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition