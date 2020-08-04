Cops looking for women who ‘snatched baby’ after conning Magaliesburg mom

Gauteng police have launched a massive search for two women who disappeared after allegedly snatching an 8-month-old baby girl from her mother in Magaliesburg on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, it is alleged that the two women went to the victim’s home in Ga-Mogale, Magaliesburg, and told her that they were family members of the child’s father and wanted to buy clothes for the baby.

“The mother went with the women to Magaliesburg, where one of the women asked to hold the baby while the mother was given money to go inside the shop and buy food. When she came out of the shop, she found that the two women had disappeared with the baby,” Masondo said.

He said the suspects, who might be at their mid-20s, spoke Setswana and were wearing blue jeans, black sleeper boots, while one wore a blue sweater. The suspects are both light in complexion.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the search or assist in locating the two women to call Captain Alex Mafhungo on 082 822 8270 or Detective Captain Joel Mogoanye on 082 461 4902; alternatively give the information anonymously via the MySAPS app that can be downloaded from any smartphone,” Masondo said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.