Cape Town student goes missing while waiting for taxi

The family of a 19-year-old student is worried sick after she disappeared while waiting to catch a minibus taxi in Mowbray, Cape Town, earlier this week.

Tracy Lukika, from Grassy Park, had walked with her classmate from Damelin College to the taxi rank around noon on Monday.

“Her classmate, a guy, had to go back to the college for more classes and walked with her ’til there. Since that time, we couldn’t reach her over the phone,” her uncle, Emmanuel Lukika, said on Wednesday.

The teenager usually called her family to organise private transport if she was stuck somewhere.

When she had still not returned home on Monday evening, Emmanuel registered a missing persons case with the police.

“We managed to track her phone, to around 14:00 on Monday in a place called Samora Machel. She doesn’t know anyone in Philippi,” he said.

“She doesn’t go to far places. She is a student who loves to be at home. She loves books and music in her room or playing with the young ones and babies at home.

“Her granny and her mom are very emotional. We are trying our best.”

She was last seen wearing a navy jacket, white polo neck, blue jeans, a beanie, black boots and a pink school bag.

Anyone with information can contact Constable Mamuthamani on 021 680 9580/99 or 076 546 5459.

