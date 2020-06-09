Missing Persons 9.6.2020 01:35 pm

Help police find missing Tsakani Mathebula from Ivory Park

Tsakani Mathebula. Photo: Supplied

He was last seen wearing black trousers and a blue jacket.

Ivory Park police are requesting assistance from the community to help find a man who has been reported missing.

According to the police, Tsakani Mathebula, 48, of Kaalfontein in Midrand was last seen on 23 May and has not been in contact with his family since.

He is not mentally well and any assistance on his whereabouts can be useful.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or where he was last seen is asked to notify the Ivory Park Police Station at 011 0990 9600 or, alternatively, call Tsakani’s brother, Themba Mathebula at 076 968 7328.

Originally appeared on Midrand Reporter

