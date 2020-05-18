Missing Persons 18.5.2020 12:24 pm

Eastern Cape man missing since Saturday found dead floating in river

News24 Wire
Centane police have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of Zwelethu Njama’s body.

The body of a missing Eastern Cape man was found in a river in Centane on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, Zwelethu Njama, 27, didn’t appear to have any visible injuries and his cellphone was found on his person.

He was last seen on Saturday at about 4pm at the Gaqa Locality, Nxaxo Village, approximately 31km from Butterworth. He had been reported missing.

Centane police, assisted by the East London police Search and Rescue Unit along with residents of Nxaxo Village, had searched for Njama to no avail.

His body was eventually found floating in the nearby river at about 7am on Sunday morning by a passer-by.

