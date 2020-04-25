Missing Persons 25.4.2020 10:20 am

King William’s Town community finds human bones buried in shallow grave

Citizen reporter
Picture: SAPS

A case of murder has been opened.

Human remains were found underneath a foundation of an abandoned house at Maqanyeni locality Sibangweni A/A in Libode, King William’s Town, on Friday.

The bones were covered with a blanket and buried in a shallow grave.

The bones which resemble human bones were found by the community while they were assisting police with information about a 34-year-old woman who went missing in September 2016. A case of a missing person was opened after her disappearance, said the South African Police Service.

The bones will be sent to the laboratory for testing to determine whether they belong to the missing woman.

Police have called on anyone with information to contact D/Captain Zwakala on 0829211003 or may call Crime Stop on 0860010111.

