Three teenage girls believed to have drowned at Cebe beach, Eastern Cape

Three teenage girls are believed to have drowned when they went for a swim at Cebe beach in Centane in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the girls were last seen on Saturday at around 2pm.

They were believed to have drowned. East London police divers conducted a search but the girls were not found.

Police divers resumed their search on Sunday.

“Centane police are appealing to Cebe Village communities to contact them on 073 288 0340 if they see the bodies,” Manatha said.

The girls are two sisters aged 14 and 13, and their friend aged 14.

According to the Stats SA Mortality and Causes of Death report, drownings made up 4.1% (1,411 cases) of deaths due to external causes of accidental injury in 2016.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.