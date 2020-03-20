Search for woman who went missing in Vaal Dam continues

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) along with police will on Friday continue the search for a person who went missing after jumping out of a boat in the Vaal Dam on Saturday.

The NSRI responded to reports of a craft adrift on the dam on Saturday after it ran out of fuel at around 8.30pm.

After arriving on the scene, the NSRI rescue team found five people on the craft who reported that a woman had jumped out of the boat. They attempted to save her but she disappeared under the water.

“NSRI commenced a search and after no sign of the female was found, the five casualty crew were taken to shore to their house at South Bay,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

“Police and police dive units were alerted and NSRI returned to the scene and searched into Sunday early morning.

“On Sunday from first light police and NSRI Vaal Dam continued an extensive search but no sign of the female was found and police have continued search efforts and NSRI Vaal Dam will join these ongoing search efforts on Friday.”

Lambinon added that police have opened a missing persons case.

