Missing Persons 20.3.2020 09:05 am

Search for woman who went missing in Vaal Dam continues

News24 Wire
Search for woman who went missing in Vaal Dam continues

Vaal Dam NSRI Harvey's Fibreglass rescue craft.

After arriving on the scene, the NSRI rescue team found five people on the craft who reported that a woman had jumped out of the boat.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) along with police will on Friday continue the search for a person who went missing after jumping out of a boat in the Vaal Dam on Saturday.

The NSRI responded to reports of a craft adrift on the dam on Saturday after it ran out of fuel at around 8.30pm.

After arriving on the scene, the NSRI rescue team found five people on the craft who reported that a woman had jumped out of the boat. They attempted to save her but she disappeared under the water.

“NSRI commenced a search and after no sign of the female was found, the five casualty crew were taken to shore to their house at South Bay,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

“Police and police dive units were alerted and NSRI returned to the scene and searched into Sunday early morning.

“On Sunday from first light police and NSRI Vaal Dam continued an extensive search but no sign of the female was found and police have continued search efforts and NSRI Vaal Dam will join these ongoing search efforts on Friday.”

Lambinon added that police have opened a missing persons case.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Emergency water services to be provided in response to coronavirus outbreak 18.3.2020
Gauteng residents urged to use water sparingly as Vaal Dam level drops again 12.3.2020
Fisherman drowns after falling into Umzimkulu River in Port Shepstone 6.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Mkhize says two-thirds of SA likely to get Covid-19

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today

Covid-19 Young people warned they are not ‘invincible’ against coronavirus

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works


today in print

Read Today's edition