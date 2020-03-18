Two-week-old baby allegedly kidnapped from salon in KZN

The Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is urgently appealing for assistance following the alleged kidnapping of a two-week-old baby boy from a hair salon in the Montclair area, reports Rising Sun Chatsworth.

Police have now also launched a search for a woman as they believe that she can be of assistance in solving the case.

Provincial police spokesperson Cpt Nqobile Gwala said: “According to police reports, on Tuesday, March 10 at about 1pm, a 31-year-old mother was at the hair salon on South Coast Road with her baby, Sisipho Khtaywa, who was sleeping on the couch.

“While the mother was doing her hair, she was befriended by a woman, who offered to make a bottle for the baby at her flat. The mother became worried when she searched for the woman and she was nowhere to be found.”

A case of kidnapping was subsequently opened at Montclair SAPS.

The docket was thereafter transferred to the Brighton Beach FCS unit for further and immediate investigation.

“The Brighton Beach FCS unit is appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of the woman depicted in the published image. Detectives believe that she can be of assistance in the case,” Cpt Gwala confirmed.

Anyone with information is urged to immediately contact Det Sgt Samantha Fynn on 082 418 1264. Residents may also contact Crime Stop on 08 600 10111.

