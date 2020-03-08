Missing Persons 8.3.2020 03:17 pm

Search continues for boy, 15, who disappeared while swimming at Table View Beach

News24 Wire
Search continues for boy, 15, who disappeared while swimming at Table View Beach

The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned beachgoers and sea-users to exercise caution as the full moon spring tide peaks around the coast on Monday. Photo: NSRI

Despite the extensive search, the teenager has not yet been found.

A joint search by the police’s water wing and National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) for a missing 15-year-old boy, who disappeared while swimming at Table View Beach in Cape Town, is continuing.

NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander Peter O’Hanlon said the teenager from Kraaifontein was reportedly swept out to sea by a rip current.

O’Hanlon added rescue crews were activated at about 18:20 on Saturday following reports of a drowning in progress at Table View Beach.

“On arrival, an extensive sea, air and shoreline search commenced, which included rescue swimmers who conducted a free-dive sweeping line search.”

Despite the extensive search, the teenager has not yet been found.

“A police dive unit is continuing with the search supported by the NSRI, City of Cape Town lifeguards and law enforcement. The police have opened an investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing teenager in this difficult time,” O’Hanlon said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Search efforts ramped up after teen disappears in Westbury 19.2.2020
Free State man, 67, still missing after attempting to cross river on horseback 15.2.2020
Police search for man believed to have information about missing Cape Town girl 9.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World UPDATE: China quarantine hotel collapse kills 10

Health Third case of coronavirus confirmed in South Africa

World Italy closes cinemas, theatres, museums nationwide in virus lockdown – govt

world soccer Judge in Asuncion orders Brazil football icon Ronaldinho held

Celebrities Pabi Moloi apologises to South Africans following her arrest


today in print

Read Today's edition