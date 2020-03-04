9-year-old Randfontein girl missing since Saturday

A nine-year-old girl from Randfontein has been missing since Saturday.

Ofentse Molefe was last seen with her father’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Happiness Magomo.

A case was opened with Randfontein police on Monday morning.

On Saturday morning, the last time she was seen by her father, Ofentse was heading to Happiness’s mother’s house in Kagiso, Krugersdorp.

An eyewitness told Ofentse’s father that he last saw the pair together making their way back to Randfontein.

The father, Levi Tsele, says he and Happiness have a good relationship, and that Happiness and Ofentse get along well.

At this point, Levi said all leads make him suspect that the pair are in Johannesburg, as Happiness works in that area as a sex worker.

Oftentse attends Hartzstraat Primary School in Randfontein.

Ofentse is described as being tall and slight, with a dark complexion. Happiness is short, slight, with natural hair and a sharp nose.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Masoba on 078 785 1016, or Levi Tsele on 081 503 6906.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

