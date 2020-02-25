16-day-old baby kidnapped in Benoni

Mother Pretty Mphenemene, 43, is in search of her 16-day-old daughter Koketso, who was kidnapped on Saturday, 22 February, reports Daily Sun.

Benoni police spokesperson Captain Nomsa Sekele said the baby was kidnapped at Lakeside Mall, Ekurhuleni, after the mother had left her in the care of the suspect to buy snacks.

The 43-year-old said she trusted the suspect with the care of her baby as she had even been to her house after meeting for the first time at a local clinic two weeks ago.

“She came across as such a decent human being. She portrayed herself as someone who had things in common with me,” she said.

The suspect allegedly approached the mother of the newborn baby a week ago claiming that she found her a job.

She told the mother that they would have to travel to Benoni so she could meet her new employer.

It is reported that they met at a pizza restaurant at Lakeside Mall around 4.30pm on Saturday.

“I wanted to go buy snacks at a store so I left my baby with her and she had disappeared then moment I came back,” she said.

Pretty’s older daughter, Lehlogonolo Mphenemene, 22, said the suspect told her that the company she worked for was taking interns and the suspect would ensure that she and her brother were also hired.

“We were just happy to be around her because she had positive energy, but we were not aware that we are dealing with a crook,” she said.

Anyone with information can call 082 822 7985 or 082 822 6621.

