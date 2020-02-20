Body of missing Tazne van Wyk found outside Worcester

The body of eight-year-old missing Elsies River girl Tazne van Wyk has been found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester on Wednesday night.

This after police were led to the scene by the suspect, who appeared briefly in court on Tuesday in Cradock on a charge of kidnapping.

As he was being transported to Cape Town, further interviewing of the suspect by detectives led to the discovery of the body of the child in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester.

He will be charged with murder and is expected to appear again in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on tomorrow.

Police cannot rule out the possibility of the suspect facing additional charges.

“In a province that is notorious for crimes against women and children, we reiterate our resolve to ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to book in order to face the full might of the law,” said Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Yolisa Matakata.

Meanwhile, the parents of Tazne have just been informed of the discovery and they are receiving counselling.

Tazne was last seen walking to a tuckshop near her home in Connaught Estate, Elsies River, almost two weeks ago.

A person of interest in her disappearance, Moyhdian Pangarker, 54, was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Monday after being on the run for 10 days.

Pangarker was arrested in a police trap when he went to visit a woman at a hotel in Cradock on Monday night.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told the Cape Times Pangarker had been sentenced to 10 years in jail for culpable homicide in 2008 and was released on parole in October 2016.

He was declared an absconder as he could not be found at his home and subsequently never appeared in a Worcester court in February this year in connection with violating his parole conditions, the publication reported.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde, Background reporting, News24 Wire)

