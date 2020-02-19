Missing Persons 19.2.2020 10:14 am

Search efforts ramped up after teen disappears in Westbury

Citizen reporter
Search efforts ramped up after teen disappears in Westbury

Jordan Featherstone has been missing since Monday. Image: Facebook

Jordan Featherstone reportedly went missing from Westbury on Monday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a grey camo shirt, dark tracksuit pants and a white cap.

A frantic Facebook post on a missing person has resulted in multiple shares as search efforts continue for missing Jordan Featherstone.

Jordan reportedly went missing from Westbury on Monday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a grey camo shirt, dark tracksuit pants and a white cap.

Soweto Urban News created a Facebook post about Jordan as well, describing him as light in complexion, with light brown hair and light blue eyes. His ethnicity is Chinese/Coloured, according to the post, and he is 1.7m tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Anthea Featherstone on 061 419 7510.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Person of interest in missing Tazne van Wyk case arrested in Eastern Cape 18.2.2020
Free State man, 67, still missing after attempting to cross river on horseback 15.2.2020
Missing South African student found in China 10.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement

Motoring News Dealers cry foul as you will soon be able to service your car anywhere

Courts Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe feels happy but conflicted about his release

Rugby ‘Bursting with pride’ – Springboks win prestigious Laureus award

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism


today in print

Read Today's edition