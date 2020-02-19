Search efforts ramped up after teen disappears in Westbury

A frantic Facebook post on a missing person has resulted in multiple shares as search efforts continue for missing Jordan Featherstone.

Jordan reportedly went missing from Westbury on Monday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a grey camo shirt, dark tracksuit pants and a white cap.

Soweto Urban News created a Facebook post about Jordan as well, describing him as light in complexion, with light brown hair and light blue eyes. His ethnicity is Chinese/Coloured, according to the post, and he is 1.7m tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Anthea Featherstone on 061 419 7510.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

