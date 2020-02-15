No arrests after body of missing Klerksdorp toddler found

North West police have confirmed that no arrests have been made following the discovery of the body of a toddler in Jouberton, Klerksdorp, on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Adele Myburgh, the mother of one-year-old Mpho Kgoroyadira said she was sleeping at her boyfriend’s house with her daughter two weeks ago, when she woke up to an unknown man in the room, who then grabbed her child and ran off.

It is alleged that the cellphone belonging to the mother’s boyfriend was also stolen during the incident.

Kgoroyadira’s decomposing body was found hidden under a rock close to her family home from where she was abducted.

