Free State man, 67, still missing after attempting to cross river on horseback

A 67-year-old man has been reported missing after he left on horseback from his home in Virginia, Free State, and never returned.

According to a friend of his family, Moroka Joseph Letuma would often cross the Sand River on horseback.

On 8 February, he again went out to cross the river, which had swelled its banks owing to recent rain in the area.

His horse returned home by itself and Letuma has not been seen since. His cellphone had been switched off.

At the time of his disappearance, Letuma was wearing a two-piece denim work suit, green gumboots and a woollen hat.

Police divers and a helicopter were deployed from Bloemfontein on Thursday, but no sign of Letuma could be found.

The family has appealed to anyone who has seen him to contact Warrant Officer Ndade Mokone at the Fouriesburg SAPS on 058 223 8313 or 072 459 8152, or any of the following numbers: 081 511 0175, 064 242 7168, or 073 115 6420.

