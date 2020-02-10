Missing South African student found in China

25-year-old Alfaa Mpetsheni, a final-year BCom student in international trade at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou, China has been missing for three weeks, SowetanLive reported.

Thulani Mpetsheni, Alfa’s father, confirmed his disappearance.

It is alleged that Alfa’s mother last spoke to him on 18 January, while his friends in China last saw him on 15 January.

Despite the coronavirus that spread in some parts of China, his father said they were hoping that he was still alive.

“Maybe Alfa caught the virus although he went missing before it spread to some areas. We are just hoping that he is in a jail cell or hospital in this case,” said Thulani.

His father said they were alerted by Alfa’s friends after he went missing.

He said that the family was under the impression that Alfa went somewhere without informing his friends.

“Even though he has been missing for three weeks, we are hopeful that he is still alive. It has been difficult for us as a family.”

The family are relying on his friends and the South African embassy located in Shanghai on any news regarding his disappearance.

Thulani said Alfa visited his family between the months of June and July before returning to China in August for his final year at university, which is the last time they saw him.

After completing high school, Alfaa moved to China to join his parents, who worked there before returning to South Africa.

Update:

In a statement issued on Monday, the Embassy of South Africa in China confirmed that Alfa Mpetsheni has been found.

An investigation conducted by the embassy revealed that the student flew from Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand on 26 January according to the latest records of China’s entry-exit administration.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the embassy said South African students and citizens could contact the local university and community authorities who are on duty 24 hours every day if assistance is needed.

For emergency assistance, they can also contact the South African Embassy in Beijing, the Consulate General in Shanghai or DIRCO via the around-the-clock hotline posted on official websites or Twitter.

The embassy further said in the statement that South African communities can also contact the Chinese Embassy in South Africa through twitter account @AmbLINSongtian or call education attaché Mr Wang Daoyu on cellphone 073 285 8403.

