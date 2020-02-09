Police search for man believed to have information about missing Cape Town girl

Cape Town police have urged the public to help trace a man believed to have information that can assist them in their investigation into the whereabouts of missing Tazne van Wyk, 8.

In a statement, the police identified 54-year-old Moyhdian Pangarker as someone who could help with the case.

Tazne was last seen walking to a shop near her home in Connaught Estate, Elsies River, on Friday.

A kidnapping case has been opened.

The eight-year-old was last seen by her father and is described as 1.5m tall with a slender build and small nose. Tazne was wearing a white top and red shorts at the time of her disappearance.

She has a small scar on her left hand.

Anyone who has seen Tazne or can help locate Pangarker is requested to call Sergeant Franks on 082 334 8772, or the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882.

