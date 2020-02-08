Missing Persons 8.2.2020 01:31 pm

Police search for missing Cape Town girl

News24 Wire
Cape Town police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen walking to a shop near her home in Connaught Estate, Elsies River.

Delft police are searching for eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk who was last seen by her father on Friday.

She is 1.5m tall and is described as having a slender build and small nose.

Tazne was wearing a white top and a pair of red shorts at the time of her disappearance.

She also has a small scar on her left hand and has brown eyes and black braided hair.

Anyone who has seen Tazne is requested to call the investigating officer, Sergeant Franks, on 082 3348772 or contact the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882.

