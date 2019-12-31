Search continues for SA teen who went missing in Mozambique

A large-scale search has been launched to find 17-year-old Muller Steyn, who vanished while swimming in Guinjata, Mozambique, on Monday, reports Middelburg Observer.

Prayer requests for Muller’s safe return were shared widely on social media as rescue efforts continue.

The 17-year-old boy from Middelburg went missing while his cousin made it safely back to shore.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicate that an unidentified body washed up on the beach close to Quinjata on Monday. This has however not yet been connected to Steyn.

In January, four South African holidaymakers drowned at Portuguese Island along the Mozambican coastal line. Lesego Matsepe, Mmatholo Mogafe, David Kaise, and Gregory Mfune travelled to Mozambique to celebrate Mmatholo Mogafe’s birthday.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

