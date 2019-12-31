Missing Persons 31.12.2019 09:00 am

Search continues for SA teen who went missing in Mozambique

Jana Boshoff
The 17-year-old boy from Middelburg went missing while swimming at Guinjata with his cousin, who made it safely back to shore.

A large-scale search has been launched to find 17-year-old Muller Steyn, who vanished while swimming in Guinjata, Mozambique, on Monday, reports Middelburg Observer.

Prayer requests for Muller’s safe return were shared widely on social media as rescue efforts continue.

The 17-year-old boy from Middelburg went missing while his cousin made it safely back to shore.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicate that an unidentified body washed up on the beach close to Quinjata on Monday. This has however not yet been connected to Steyn.

In January, four South African holidaymakers drowned at Portuguese Island along the Mozambican coastal line. Lesego Matsepe, Mmatholo Mogafe, David Kaise, and Gregory Mfune travelled to Mozambique to celebrate Mmatholo Mogafe’s birthday.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

