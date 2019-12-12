Missing persons alert issued for Stellenbosch University student

A missing persons case has been opened for 28-year-old Stellenbosch University MSc student, Asanele Same.

According to the Pink Ladies, Same was staying with her brother at Hillcrest Heights in Blue Downs. Family members told TimesLIVE that her room is locked, and her phone is off.

It is not known what Same was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Stellenbosch University has taken to its Facebook page to raise the alarm, and are encouraging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Stellenbosch SAPS on 021 809 5015, or Stellenbosch SAPS Captain Nicholas on 021 809 9140 or 082 559 4646.

Citizens can also reach out to the Pink Ladies organisation on 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882 or 086 001 2111.

