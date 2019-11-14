Limpopo police launch search for school girl believed kidnapped

Police in Elandskraal outside Mokopane in Limpopo have launched a search operation for a 17-year-old school girl, Mavis Manikie Tsheoga, who was allegedly kidnapped together with her sister Rancia Tsheoga, aged 15, who has since returned home.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the school girls were allegedly kidnapped by an unknown suspect driving a silver-grey BMW on Tuesday, November 12 at about 7am.

“The victims, residing at Tsantsabela village, are learners at Lepelle High School. They were standing along the road, hitchhiking to school when a lone man driving a BMW stopped under the pretext of giving them a lift.

“The suspect allegedly drove and stopped at a secluded spot. He then produced a firearm, tied both girls and used his jacket to cover their faces.

“The suspect thereafter drove to an unidentified location, forced the 17-year-old girl out of the vehicle and proceeded to lock her up in the house. He then drove away with the victim’s 15 year sister and dropped her off at Ga-Molapo Village in the Magatle policing area outside Zebediela. The little girl was then untied by the suspect who thereafter gave her money for transport back home,” Mojapelo said.

Police were notified about the incident and a search operation ensued, he added.

Mojapelo said at the time of her disappearance, Mavis was wearing her school uniform – a sky-blue shirt and grey skirt. She is brown in complexion and medium in height, he added.

“Two counts of kidnapping were opened for investigation. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the victim is requested to urgently contact Warrant officer Salome Lebelo on 082 414 6674, or the crime stop number 0860010111, the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest police station.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

