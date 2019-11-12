47-year-old Kempton Park mother still missing

A Kempton Park woman has been missing since November 7, reports Kempton Express.

47-year-old Elize Koekemoer was last seen at OR Tambo International Airport, where she was dropped off to catch a private bus to Hoedspruit.

She is short with short brown hair and green/blue eyes.

Koekemoer wears eye rings, nose ring and two lip rings. She also has a dolphin tattoo on her right ankle with the name Laurika.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call 011 977 5434 or Sgt Manthoko on 083 990 6562, or her daughter Laurika Zeeman on 076 900 9713.

Remember, there is no waiting period to report someone missing.

