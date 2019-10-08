Nine-month-old toddler allegedly stolen from Protea Glen

The Pink Ladies Organisation Facebook page has issued a child-stealing alert for nine-month-old Lihle Mmusi, who went missing on Friday afternoon in Protea Glen.

A woman who identified herself as Matsidisi reportedly approached Lihle’s mother and claimed to be a relative of the child’s father. Matsidisi then allegedly took Lihle, along with a 10-year-old boy, to visit her home in Protea South Zone six. This was the last time Lihle and Matsidisi were seen.

A case of child theft was opened with Protea Glen police.

Lihle’s family reside in Protea South Central, Soweto.

If anyone has any information on Lihle, they are urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Masango, on 078 144 7684 or Protea Glen SAPS on 011 986 9279. Alternatively, they can contact the Pink Ladies Organisation on 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882, or call 08600 10111.

Remember, there is no waiting period to report a person missing.

