Free State woman has been missing for almost a year

Lebohang Sheritty Pina, 19, has been missing since September 15 last year. Her mother has continued to try and make contact with her, without success.

Lebohang was last seen at her home in Brussels Street, Riebeeckstad. Her family, who were at home at the time, say she received a phone call, went to wash herself, and left the house. That was the last time she was seen.

She was wearing black jeans, a curry-coloured t-shirt and a black tracksuit top.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Welkoom SAPS W/O HJ Erasmus on 071 608 1313. Alternatively, the Pink Ladies organisation can be contacted on 072 214 7439/083 378 4882/08600 10111.

Remember, there is no waiting period to report a person missing.

