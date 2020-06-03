Mining 3.6.2020 07:45 pm

Body of missing miner found underground in North West mine

News24 Wire
Body of missing miner found underground in North West mine

Image: African Rainbow Minerals

The cause of death was unknown.

The body of a missing miner has been found underground at Harmony Gold’s Moab Khotsong mine near Orkney in the North West, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

This after he was reported missing at the end of the day shift on Tuesday.

Harmony spokesperson Sihle Maake said an intensive search had commenced, and the man’s body was found by the search party on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of death was unknown, she said.

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp said he had committed the company’s “full support and co-operation to the official investigation”.

“We are reinforcing across our operations the key elements of our safety journey – leadership, risk management and attainment of a proactive safety culture,” he added.

Maake said the Department of Mineral Resources, police and company were probing the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Cops put out smokers’ fire, but court cases proceed

Business News Consumers face a ‘double-whammy financial crunch’

World Violence spreads in US as Trump faces anger for ordering force

Courts Lockdown regulations declared invalid and unconstitutional by high court

Business News ‘Unprecedented’ increase in roadworks tenders


today in print

Read Today's edition