Covid-19 18.5.2020 06:30 am

Mines must heed health call amid Covid threat

Alex Matlala
Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency(ANA)

Mineworkers were urged to be prepared to be tested and quarantined for at least for 14 days before they started with mining operations.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has urged mineworkers to adhere to health regulations as 13 Limpopo mineworkers tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend. Mantashe was speaking during an urgent meeting among mining houses, the department of health and the premier of Limpopo, Stan Mathabatha, soon after the workers from Marula Platinum Mine in Burgersfort, in the Sekhukhune region of Limpopo, tested positive. The mine invited its 3,300 employees through SMS and e-mail to report for duty after lockdown work policies were relaxed. “Following the call, a total of 2,700 employees residing in the province initially responded to the call...
