Mining 6.5.2020 06:10 am

Panic at Harmony Gold as workers told to stay home

Eric Naki
Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville.

The company said it was currently operating at 50% capacity and would gradually phase in the return of the labour force.

Mine workers at Harmony Gold mines started to panic after the company issued a notice informing them not to return to work unless recalled by management. This after some workers had travelled from their homes in far-flung areas following the easing of regulations under level 4 lockdown, allowing some sectors of the economy to function. The panic was due to the restlessness resulting from some companies that had been contemplating retrenchments due to losses emanating from the lockdown aimed at restricting the spread of the coronavirus. Employees in different industries have been forced to go on unpaid leave and others...
