Mining 9.4.2020

Mines speeding up automation amid virus threat

Sipho Mabena
Kloof Gold Mine operations. Image: Sibanye-Stillwater website

However, NUM says this does not pose an immediate threat to jobs, as it would take years to be established.

The South African mining sector, which employs about 420,000 people, will have to speed up its transition to automated operation as the Covid-19 outbreak brings uncertainty to the immediate future of several mining operations around the world. But the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has retorted that it would take years for the country’s mines to be automated and therefore they foresee no immediate threat to job losses. NUM president Joseph Montisetse said: “Automation would be a blow to the mining workforce but it is clear that that is where the future of mining is headed. This is a change...
