Mining 9.4.2020 06:25 am

Mines eye speeding up automation amid virus threat

Sipho Mabena
Mines eye speeding up automation amid virus threat

Kloof Gold Mine operations. Image: Sibanye-Stillwater website

However, NUM says this does not pose an immediate threat to jobs, as it would take years to be established.

The South African mining sector, which employs about 420,000 workers, will have to speed up its transition to automated operations as the coronavirus outbreak brings uncertainty to the immediate future of several mining operations worldwide.

But the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has retorted that it would take years for the country’s mines to be automated and it therefore did not present an imminent threat to jobs.

“Automation would be a blow to the mining workforce but it is clear that is where the future of mining is headed. This is a change we cannot stop,” said NUM president Joseph Montisetse.

He said for instance mining operations were continuing in countries such as Canada and Russia, though they were under lockdown.

According to Shabir Ahmed, industry advisor for mining at SAP Africa, Sibanye-Stillwater’s share price has lost over 60% in the past four weeks, while Impala Platinum has lost a similar percentage and Anglo American was down by as much as 40%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Too many South Africans remain lawless 9.4.2020
Religious communities turn to online e-sermons 9.4.2020
The good and the bad of Ramaphosa’s team 9.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter

Business News Motsepe and Rupert make Forbes’ 2020 billionaires list … which has shrunk

World Trump threatens withholding funds from WHO, says it is ‘very China centric’

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng


today in print

Read Today's edition