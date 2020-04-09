Mines eye speeding up automation amid virus threat

The South African mining sector, which employs about 420,000 workers, will have to speed up its transition to automated operations as the coronavirus outbreak brings uncertainty to the immediate future of several mining operations worldwide.

But the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has retorted that it would take years for the country’s mines to be automated and it therefore did not present an imminent threat to jobs.

“Automation would be a blow to the mining workforce but it is clear that is where the future of mining is headed. This is a change we cannot stop,” said NUM president Joseph Montisetse.

He said for instance mining operations were continuing in countries such as Canada and Russia, though they were under lockdown.

According to Shabir Ahmed, industry advisor for mining at SAP Africa, Sibanye-Stillwater’s share price has lost over 60% in the past four weeks, while Impala Platinum has lost a similar percentage and Anglo American was down by as much as 40%.

