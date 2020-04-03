 
 
Mining 3.4.2020 06:05 am

Unions up in arms over working mines

Brian Sokutu
Unions up in arms over working mines

Members of Numsa. Picture: Twitter (@EFFJoziGroundForces)

Referring to the Tau Lekoa mine in Orkney, North West, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said she was ‘concerned about the safety of employees’.

In the 21st-century world economy, it was difficult for the government to declare a complete lockdown on all key industries, labour expert Andrew Levy said yesterday. Unions are pressuring government – particularly the department of mineral resources – “to declare who sanctioned some mining companies to operate” following the national lockdown. But Levy said core services had to “be kept going, otherwise you will end up with a jungle”. “If government has declared certain industries as essential and those industries have undertaken to abide by health and safety provisions of the law in taking care of employees, there is absolutely...
Lock Down

