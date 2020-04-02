Mineworker dies after collapsing at mine entrance

A mineworker reportedly collapsed and died at the entrance of the West Gold Plant mine in Orkney, North West.

SowetanLive reports that the head of business development and communication at Village Main Reef Group, the owners of the mine, Matt Pieterse said the above surface operation staff member “tragically passed” away on Thursday morning.

Pieterse said the worker’s identity had not been released because the family members were yet to be contacted.

Pieterse reportedly said it was believed that the worker died of natural causes and that the death was not related to the coronavirus.

The department of mineral resources and energy and relevant authorities have been informed about the death, Pieterse said.

He said once more information was available as well as the results of the post-mortem, the Village Main Reef Group would be in “a better position to comment”, “although it appears at this early stage to have been a heart attack”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

