Mining 6.2.2020 06:10 am

Eskom chokes investment in lucrative mines – analyst

Eric Naki
A platinum mine. Picture: iStock

Amid soaring palladium, rhodium and platinum prices investors are keen to put their money into mining, but load shedding and uncertainty scare them off.

There are opportunities for investment in the country’s mining commodity sector but power utility Eskom’s load shedding could leave potential investors in doubt about risking their money, despite the rallying prices for commodities produced by mines around Rustenburg. An investment analyst, who wants to remain anonymous, said the performance of palladium, rhodium and platinum prices can lure investors at $2,000 (R29,500) an ounce. The current mining indaba in Cape Town provided an opportunity for small miners to market themselves to investors, he said – and investors had taken an interest in the rallying gains by palladium, rhodium and platinum prices....
