Mining 4.2.2020 06:04 am

Mining industry faces dilemma after new dagga law

Brian Sokutu
A marijuana farm. Picture: ANA

Consumption of cannabis for medical reasons might also pose a challenge to employers.

The 2018 Constitutional Court judgment legalising cannabis for private use has left the mining industry with a policy shift conundrum as far as testing employees for traces of the drug is concerned: whether to invoke a blanket zero tolerance approach, or relax this in less safety sensitive areas. The judgment handed down by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has made it lawful to possess and cultivate dagga privately. Employment law specialists Lizle Louw and Shane Johnson have maintained that employers should review policy to adopt zero tolerance in safety-sensitive areas, which included mines. “The judgment has raised critical questions around...
