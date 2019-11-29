SA gets its first helium gas liquid plant 

The Free State department of economic, small business development, tourism and environmental affairs (Destea) MEC, Makalo Mohale, led a delegation of government officials at a ground-breaking ceremony of the Renergen Tretra4 gas plant in Virginia in the Free State, on Tuesday.

The plant will generate 400 temporary jobs during construction, and is expected to receive its first gas in July 2021, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

The helium gas liquid plant is the second of its kind in Africa, following the one in Algeria. The department hopes that this R700-million project will be a welcome economic boost in the Goldfields area, which is currently experiencing a downturn due to declining mining activity.

“It is indeed a historic day today, just [a] few weeks after the inaugural Free State Investment Conference that we are breaking ground for a R700-million project. The Free State is ready to do business,” said Mohale.

Witnessing the momentous unveiling were government officials, regulators, shareholders, suppliers, customers, affected landowners and the community.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.