Optimum Mine’s conveyor belt line goes up in flames

It is as yet unclear how the fire at Optimum Mine’s conveyor belt started, but many witnesses of the devastation believe it was sabotage.

According to initial reports, the fire started right next to the conveyor belts in the grass and spread onto the mine grounds, reports Middelburg Observer.

Thick clouds of suffocating black smoke rose into the air as the fire spread quickly along Optimum’s conveyor line.

Firefighters had their hands full containing the fire that spread rapidly along the rubber conveyor line.

The mine has been out of production for months, and only payments to Eskom and security at the mine are currently authorised.

Thousands of disgruntled Optimum miners haven’t received any salaries since November last year.

Business rescue practitioners, Louis Klopper and Kurt Knoop, could not be reached for comment.

It remains unclear whether Optimum’s insurance is up to date and what the exact damages are.

