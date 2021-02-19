Powerball 19.2.2021 09:00 pm

PowerBall results: Friday, 19 February 2021

PowerBall results: Friday, 19 February 2021

Get your Powerball results right here on The Citizen. Picture: iStock

R68 million up for grabs tonight. Here are your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results brought to you by The Citizen.

Get the Powerball results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the PowerBall results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Here are the winning PowerBall results for Friday, 19 February 2021:

PowerBall: 03, 17,  20, 25, 47 Powerball: 03

Here are the winning PowerBall Plus results for Friday, 19 February 2021:

PowerBall Plus:  15, 19, 32, 38, 41 Powerball: 03

For more details and to verify the PowerBall results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8:30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

Click here for previous winning numbers.

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

